BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Friends and family came together Tuesday to pay tribute to a local high school student.

Ethan Hall, a 17-year-old Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School student, was tragically killed in a roll-over crash in Summit County Sunday night.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-77 near Ghent Road in Bath Township around 11 p.m. for reports of the crash that involved two juveniles.

Upon arrival, emergency responders saw one of the occupants, later identified as Hall, had been thrown from the vehicle and was seriously injured. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he died. The other occupant was reportedly minorly injured.

Ethan was the passenger in the car that reportedly lost control, went off the side of the road, struck a guard rail and then overturned several times.

Friends and family say he was a caring and generous soul with a contagious smile and heart of gold.