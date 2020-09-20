LIVE: Vigil held downtown to honor life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Community members are coming together to honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday.

She died at 87 years old of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The vigil was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. outside the old courthouse downtown.

Some local judges were expected to attend.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: