Vigil for victims of Beirut explosion held at Lebanese Cultural Garden in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The victims of the tragic Beirut explosion that killed more than a hundred people and injured thousands this week are being remembered at a vigil held in Cleveland today.

The American Lebanese Community Council is hosting the event, which begins at noon at the Lebanese Cultural Garden on Martin Luther King Jr Drive.

All proceeds from the event, which is also a fundraiser for the ongoing recovery and relief efforts in Beirut, are going directly to the Lebanese Red Cross, a statement said.

All participants are required to wear masks, and are also asked to bring their own Lebanese flags and lawn chairs.

