ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Several viewers reported seeing a cold air funnel cloud in Orrville Wednesday afternoon.

The viewer who sent these photos said he first saw it around 2:46 p.m., completely dissipating into nearby clouds by 2:50 p.m.

Courtesy of Gage Martin

Courtesy of Gage Martin

Courtesy of Gage Martin

So, what exactly is a cold air funnel?

FOX 8 meteorologists say cold air funnels form with cold air up in the clouds and warmer air down at the surface. The warm air rises to interact with the cold air, forming the funnel.

Cold air funnels rarely reach the ground, but if they do, they will cause hardly any damage and are generally harmless.

