(WJW) – FOX 8 viewers have shared ominous video of what looks like a tornado touching down near Ashland.

The National Weather Service will spend time on Friday determining if the cloud formation was in fact a tornado.

The video below was captured on State Route 250 between Wooster and Ashland.

Noah Guass shared a similar view of the storm.

Thursday’s tornado warnings were the first in Northeast Ohio so far this year. The last tornado warning issued for northern Ohio was more than 9 months ago, on September 4.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says the lack of severe weather warnings is highly unusual for the month of May. The last time that happened was in 1990.

Viewer Blake Loy shared with us a video of a storm swirling in Point Place, Ohio, near Toledo. The video was captured near the corner of Suder and Ottawa River Road.

The line of storms then continued northeast. As lightning strikes lit up the night sky, FOX 8 viewer Madeline Tobolewski captured a lightning strike the top of Key Tower in downtown Cleveland Thursday night.

Viewers can send pictures and videos of damage left behind from the round of storms to tips@FOX8.com.

The latest forecast details can be found, here.