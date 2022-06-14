CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe weather sent straight line winds, torrential rainfall and lightning slamming into Northeast Ohio early Tuesday morning.

FOX 8 crews captured the storm’s impact on roadways and yards in the hardest hit areas including Richland County.



Trees and limbs down in Mansfield (WJW)

Crews were out to capture damage even before the sun came up on Tuesday.

Strong winds knocked down power lines onto a UPS truck in Mansfield.

Ominous storm clouds were caught on camera in Cincinnati, seen in the video below (Credit: @KristenKalonick via Storyful)

Holmes County is under a Level 3 Emergency, which closes roads to non emergency personnel while crews work to clear dangerous road conditions.

(Credit: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)