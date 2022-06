NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – A black bear was spotted and caught on camera while wandering through a Norton resident’s backyard on Wednesday.

The bear was seen in back yard off of Wadsworth Road in the Loyal Oak area. In one of the videos captured by Norton Police, the bear starts to quickly climb a tree.

It was later spotted on Grenfall Road at Easton Road.

Police remind residents not to approach or feed the bear.

Courtesy of Norton Police