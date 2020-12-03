Video: WWII veteran beats COVID-19, gets out of hospital in time for 104th birthday

MADISON, Ala. (WJW) — A World War II veteran was able to beat COVID-19 and get out of the hospital before his 104th birthday.

Major Lee Wooten, who is known as ‘Pop Pop’, left Madison Hospital Tuesday, two days before his birthday.

The hospital shared a video of his big moment. Hospital staff sang happy birthday, and he waved at the camera as he was wheeled out.

His granddaughter, Holly McDonald, posted on Facebook that he was taken to the hospital on Nov. 25.

She told WZDX he was given Bamlanivimab, a newly-authorized antibody therapy, to treat his infection.

“I truly believe that is what helped him not get so severe,” she told WZDX.

After he got out of the hospital, he was tired but even got up early the next day.

McDonald describes Wooten as very active. One week before his COVID-19 diagnosis, he did a Zoom call with her seventh-grade class talking about the war and the Great Depression, she said.

She posted on Facebook that, as they left the hospital, she asked Wooten if he wanted anything before they got home. He wanted a chocolate milkshake.

“I wish I had gotten a picture of pop pop pulling his mask over his nose to get to that milkshake as fast as he could,” she wrote. “It was the cutest! My heart is so full!!! I get the honor to have Pop Pop with me a few days while mom gets her stamina back. We are going to party hard at the McDonald house on Thursday!”

