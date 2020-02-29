PORTERVILLE, Ca. (WJW) — A couple who was sick and tired of thieves targeting their neighborhood came up with a clever way to keep them away.

According to the Rosamond Community Watchdog Facebook page, Katie Camerena and her husband decided to set up a motion sensor sprinkler in the back of their truck with the hope that it would scare anyone who comes near it.

Well, their plan worked. Their surveillance camera recently captured a would-be thief riding up to the truck on his bike and getting sprayed with water. He quickly races off after that, clearly confused by what just happened.

The Camerenas said they found the device on Amazon.