Credit: Brittany Gunderson via Storyful

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJW) — Video shows one woman’s terrifying experience inside a Hobby Lobby that was ripped apart by a deadly tornado in Michigan on Friday.

Damage to the Gaylord arts-and-crafts store can be seen inside and out in the parking lot.

In a Facebook post, Brittany Gunderson described her ordeal: “I just watched a tornado tear through Hobby Lobby while I stood frozen in the isle. The screams. Watching the roof come off. The wind and the rain and the darkness crushed through the back of the store and I just stood there and watched because I had no idea how to take cover.”

At least two people were killed and 44 were injured by the tornado, officials said.

A state of emergency was issued for Otsego County to fast track resources to affected areas.