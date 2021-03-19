Video: Woman shopping on Amazon while driving hits sheriff riding his bike

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff as he rode his bike in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday that the woman is in custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver stopped to help.

Chitwood said in a Facebook post that he has road rash, stitches and a fractured fibula. The suspect said she was shopping on Amazon on her phone when she hit him.

She claimed she hit a mailbox until a deputy told her family it was the sheriff.

Please let this be a warning to put your phones down while you’re driving before you kill someone,” he said. “I know this young woman had no intention of running me down. That’s what a lot of distracted drivers say after they cause a tragedy. Just imagine if that had been a child or an elderly person on that bike, or if the car drifted a couple more inches to the right.”