Video: Woman rescued after fiery wrong-way crash on local highway

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video of a fiery head-on crash that police say was caused by a wrong-way driver.

It happened on a local highway notorious for wrong-way drivers.

This crash led to a dramatic rescue of a woman seriously hurt, plus the arrest of a driver with a history of trouble behind the wheel.

The collision took place earlier this month near West 25th and the Shoreway.

Police video shows officers and firefighters scrambling to the wreckage with brilliant flames shooting out, but you can hear witnesses carry out a rescue even as they called 911.

“Somebody come help. Get something and break the glass,” said a woman in the video. “They can’t get out. Pull the glass. Pull the door open. Get ’em out.”

Police body camera video shows one of the rescuers telling an officer, “Someone hit her head-on. Like, they came through the wrong way.”

The officer then finds a woman unable to move and barely able to speak.

“We have an ambulance coming for you,” he told her.

The video also shows police questioning the other driver, asking him, “Sir, were you driving? What happened?”

“I don’t know,” he answered.

Investigators determined that Timothy Patrick, Jr. caused the crash by going the wrong way.

It happened on a section of highway with so many wrong-way drivers that police have special sensors on one ramp to detect cars going in the wrong lane, alerting dispatch.

The I-Team checked and police say those sensors in the area did not pick up any wrong-way traffic getting on the Shoreway.

The I-Team called Patrick, who couldn’t tell us for sure where he got on or why he was going the wrong way. Patrick said he just remembers being really tired that night.

Police arrested Patrick at the scene. A police report says he showed signs of impairment.

His driving record shows more than two dozen convictions, including cases for driving impaired, driving with no license, driving with a suspended license and more.

Police have started filing charges, but the case is now going to a grand jury for more charges. Patrick will get a chance to defend himself in Cuyahoga County Court.

Records show the woman hurt suffered broken bones all over her body along with a collapsed lung.