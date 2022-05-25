WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what led to a deputy involved shooting May 14 in Windham Township.

The video was captured on the body camera of a Garrettsville police officer.

The officer and a deputy with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on Werger Road after a home owner called 911 saying his neighbor was in his garage with a gun. The neighbors were arguing over a sewer issue.

When law enforcement arrived, 66-year-old Cora Baughman walked out of her neighbors garage holding an object in her hand. The deputy immediately ordered her to drop whatever she was holding. Moments later the officer can be heard telling her to “drop the gun.”

The woman refused and walked back into the garage. The deputy again ordered her to drop the gun. When the woman again refused, the deputy fired several shots.

The deputy and officer started first aid and called for EMS. Baughman later died at the hospital.

The Portage County Sheriff says per the department’s standard procedures the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigate the shooting.

BCI officials say the investigation could take a few months to complete.