CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland authorities recovered a woman’s body from the Cuyahoga River on Wednesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Cleveland police responded to a report of a body found in the water in the 2100 block of West 3rd Street, according to a spokesperson. That’s near the Canal Road intersection.

The woman’s age and identity were not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

The woman’s body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office “for further determination.”