CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol of the arrest of the Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations.

The I-Team broke the news of the arrest of Koby Altman for driving impaired, and now, trooper video shows Altman trying to talk his way out of it.

It happened Friday night on the Shoreway in Cleveland.

Trooper body camera video shows Altman saying, “I just got back from overseas. I promise you I’m the President of the Cavaliers.”

He adds, “Just had a long dinner. I mean, I’m trying to, I understand the testing. I’m just trying to work with you on trying to get home.”

Dash camera video shows Altman’s car being pulled over, and more body camera video shows interaction with the trooper before Altman even got out of the driver’s seat.

“You were speeding, almost caused an accident back there. Why were you going so fast?” the trooper can be heard saying.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol video

Then, the trooper asks, “How much you had to drink tonight?” Altman’s answer can’t be heard on the video. Then, the trooper says, “One or two?”

The trooper did some sobriety testing, and at some points Altman looked wobbly.

After one stumble, Altman says, “You messed me up.” The trooper answered, “How did I mess you up?’

The trooper and Altman also discuss what lead to the stop. The trooper says, “You’re flying, coming up behind me.” Altman tries to explain why he did nothing wrong.

The Highway patrol says Altman refused to take a breathalyzer test. Troopers ended up charging him with operating a vehicle impaired and what’s called a marked lanes violation. His driving record shows only a traffic ticket in Brook Park years ago, and a traffic conviction a decade ago in Texas.

Finally, the trooper asks, “Have you ever been arrested for OVI before?” Altman answers, “No?” He’s told, “Alright sir, you’re under arrest for OVI. You have a right to remain silent…”

Altman is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the team issued a statement, saying:

“We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

We checked again with the team, but as of Monday evening, no new statement had been issued.