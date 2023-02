(WJW) – Streetlights along a stretch of roadway in Cleveland were ‘strobing’ early Tuesday morning.

The lights started to flicker after a car crashed into a pole and then a tree at about 3:40 a.m. near E 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the condition of the driver.