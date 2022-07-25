PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WJW) – A bystander captured a video of a whale landing on a boat in Massachusetts.

It happened Sunday morning near White Horse Beach. Leo Enggasser gave took the video that was shared by FOX News.

In the video, you can see what appears to be a humpback whale jump from the water before landing on the 19-foot boat. The boat crashes down on the water and then bounces upright.

According to harbor patrol, no one on the boat was hurt and the boat had no significant damage. It’s not known if the whale was hurt in the incident.