WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Westlake police said a man has admitted to a vandalism spree this week, using a BB gun to shoot out windows around town.

A person at Gale’s Garden Center on Center Ridge Road called police the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 26, to report five windowpanes at the center’s greenhouse had been shot out by what appeared to be BB pellets.

“It caused a lot of damage,” Westlake police Capt. Gerald Vogel told FOX 8 News.

Surveillance video from the store shows a red Kia Soul pull into the parking lot just after midnight on Christmas Day and slowly drive past the building multiple times, right where the windows were broken, according to an incident report.

Hours after the first call, a caller told police to report someone had shot and broken a window at the Dover Center Road home belonging to her parents, who were out of town.

Vogel said the suspect likely shot at the home from the street.

The following Wednesday afternoon, a man who had parked his 2016 Range Rover behind a small concrete wall on the first floor of Crocker Park’s Market Garage reported its windshield had been damaged with a BB gun.

The cost to replace the windshield, which was insured, was estimated at $3,500.

Similar incidents were reported at the McDonald’s along Center Ridge Road in Rocky River, as well as in Bay Village, where license plate-reading cameras spotted the red Kia Soul seen in the Christmas Day shooting.

“So they ended up calling this person in who owns the car — he’s a 21-year-old Rocky River resident — and he ended up admitting to shooting out all these windows,” Vogel said.

He could now be facing multiple felony charges.

The shootings appear to have been random, which “could be very dangerous,” said Vogel.

“You may not even know that you’re shooting around the area of a person. But if you’re shooting into a house — even a closed business could have cleaners inside or something like that — it could be a very serious situation,” he said.