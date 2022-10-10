(WJW) – A wrong-way driver went for miles on a Northeast Ohio highway before crashing into another vehicle and closing down the highway.

Traffic camera video obtained by the FOX 8 I Team via public records request shows the driver in the early hours of Sunday morning driving along State Route 176/Jennings Freeway.

The vehicle is heading northbound in the southbound lanes at about 3:15 a.m.

One view from Ohio Department of Transportation cameras shows the vehicle near Spring Road. The camera captures the moment another vehicle swerves into another lane to avoid the driver.

Another view, from near Crestline Avenue, shows yet another vehicle swerving to miss the wrong-way driver and two more vehicles splitting in either direction to avoid the dangerous situation.

According to police, the driver eventually crashed into another vehicle near the I-71 split. The crash trapped a 24-year-old female and shut down the highway.

An update on the women’s condition was not immediately available, but the FOX 8 I-team has learned that a 35-year-old male is now in jail and under investigation for aggravated vehicular assault.

Officials with ODOT say while wrong-way driving incidents are extremely rare and make up only about .01% of crashes in Ohio each year, they are 40-times more likely to be deadly.