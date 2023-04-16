AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The sun shone brightly Sunday morning, only to disappear by afternoon in Northeast Ohio

As noted by the FOX 8 weather team, storms rolling in through the area were expected to drop temperatures from the 70s to the 40s in just a handful of hours.

One FOX 8 viewer caught a stunning shelf cloud over Lake Erie as weather changes were occurring.

Donna Conrad shared a video of the phenomenon from Avon Lake, as seen in the player at the top of the story, with other FOX 8 viewers writing in to tell us how beautiful the sky was over the lake.

Photo courtesy Donna Conrad

Photo courtesy Donna Conrad

Find the latest Northeast Ohio weather forecast right here.