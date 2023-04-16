AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The sun shone brightly Sunday morning, only to disappear by afternoon in Northeast Ohio
As noted by the FOX 8 weather team, storms rolling in through the area were expected to drop temperatures from the 70s to the 40s in just a handful of hours.
One FOX 8 viewer caught a stunning shelf cloud over Lake Erie as weather changes were occurring.
Donna Conrad shared a video of the phenomenon from Avon Lake, as seen in the player at the top of the story, with other FOX 8 viewers writing in to tell us how beautiful the sky was over the lake.
