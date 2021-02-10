VIDEO: Warren officer, Good Samaritans rescue driver trapped in car caught on fire

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — Dashcam video released by the Warren City Police Department shows how an officer and Good Samaritans helped rescued a driver trapped in a vehicle that caught on fire.

According to police, Officer Weber responded to the East Market Street on Wednesday for reports of a car crash.

When he arrived on scene, community members informed Officer Weber that the driver was unresponsive due to a medical emergency.

Officer Weber, with the help of community members, was able to open the rear passenger door and enter the vehicle.

While he was inside the vehicle caught on fire, sending flames out of the rear passenger door. Officer Weber jumped out of the vehicle, avoiding harms way.

Officer Weber and the group of Good Samaritans were able to get the vehicle’s front door open and pull the driver out to safety.

The Warren City Police Department issued the following statement Wednesday applauding Officer Weber and the Warren community members for their bravery:

We would like to take this time to thank Officer Weber for his bravery and heroism during this potentially life-threatening situation. The Warren Police Department would also like to thank the brave community members for the help they provided Officer Weber and the driver whose life was saved.