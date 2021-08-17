Video: USS Cod sits in dry dock, waiting for tugboat’s Wednesday arrival

ERIE, Pennsylvania (WJW) – A tugboat that will tow the World War II submarine USS Cod back to Cleveland is expected to arrive in Erie, Pennsylvania Wednesday morning.

For now, the Cod is sitting in the DonJon Shipbuilding Company dry dock. Later Tuesday, it will be filled in preparation for the 312-foot submarine’s return home.

DonJon has been fixing up the Cod. Repairs to the sub included new steel, new paint to the Cod’s underwater hull, sandblasting and removal of waste metal.

The tugboat should arrive in Erie around 7 a.m. From there, the Cod will be towed across the 105 miles of water between the two Lake Erie ports, which is expected to take about 12 hours.

Cleveland will celebrate the Cod’s return on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. The homecoming will be held at the Cod’s dock grounds at 1201 N. Marginal Rd. on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor.