MADISON, Miss. (WJW) — A UPS driver literally danced for joy after a customer left her a basket full of treats.

It was all caught on Ring video, and shared on Facebook.

Steven James wrote on Facebook that his wife, Nashandra, orders so much during the holidays that she leaves snacks for delivery drivers.

“Well today this UPS driver was extra happy to get her snack, thank you baby for being so sweet to others, love you,” he wrote.

The video shows the driver, decked out in antlers, deliver the package and then notice the snacks. She turned to the Ring camera and then said thank you before dancing back to her truck, kicking her heels.

