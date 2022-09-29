FERNANDINA HARBOR, Florida (WJW) – Dramatic video shows the rescue of two people from a sailboat in the midst of Hurricane Ian.

The rescue took place in the Fernandina Harbor at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28.

The video shows the extreme conditions at the time.

Officials with the Nassau County Sheriff‘s posted on Facebook, “Luckily no one was injured but let this be a reminder not to head out on your boat in these dangerous conditions.”

You can stay up to date on the latest developments and stories following Hurricane Ian, here.