VIDEO: TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over conveyor belt rollers and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint.

The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

JUST IN: @TSA officer, a former EMT, hailed as a hero after she jumped over a checkpoint conveyor belt to perform Heimlich on an infant who stopped breathing at ⁦@EWRairport⁩ checkpoint, saving the baby’s life. #TSAHolidayMiracle. The news release: https://t.co/J1yuT05ysw pic.twitter.com/3NfRD7lvPh — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 23, 2021

Courtesy: TSA

It shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing.

Morales is an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months She told the agency that she performed the infant Heimlich maneuver.