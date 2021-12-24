VIDEO: TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over conveyor belt rollers and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint.

The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

Courtesy: TSA

It shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing.

Morales is an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months She told the agency that she performed the infant Heimlich maneuver.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral