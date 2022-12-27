WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – A Willoughby police officer had a close call when a driver crashed into his police cruiser Christmas morning.

According to investigators, a Willoughby officer helping a driver after an accident on State Route 2, east of Lost Nation Road, when he noticed an out-of-control pickup truck driver barreling toward him.

The officer jumped onto the median wall to get out of the way and the 2001 Toyota Tundra crashed into the passenger side of the police cruiser.

Neither the officer nor the 63-year-old driver were injured, but both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

That driver was cited for failure to control a motor vehicle.