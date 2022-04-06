JACKSON, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and drivers worked together to rescue a dog on US 35 in southern Ohio.

Video from the highway patrol’s Jackson post shows the wayward pup running along the highway at night.

A trooper got out of his cruiser to call to the dog and traffic came to a stop as other drivers tried to help. The dog was eventually cornered on the back of a semi cab.

“Hi, what are you doing?” the owner said to the panicked pooch. The woman said she’d been chasing him for about an hour.

“Thanks to the help of multiple individuals, the dog was able to be secured and safely put in their owners’ car. Troopers extend a big thanks to all involved!” the highway patrol said.