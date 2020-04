Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO (WJW) -- The Ohio Department of Transportation is honoring frontline workers with a special tribute all across the state.

ODOT posted video Thursday night showing its display of appreciation.

In the video ODOT District 9 worker Lee Baxter sings "I'm Proud to be an America." ODOT also says it will light up bridges across the state in red, white and blue.

The video also shows other ODOT workers holding signs saying: #InThisTogetherOhio

