CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A tree fell on an occupied truck in Cleveland Heights on Friday morning.

It happened at Yellowstone Road and Monticello Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. when a man was driving down the road. The tree fell and crashed through the top of his truck leaving him trapped.

A FOX 8 camera crew caught the moments after the man was rescued from this truck. He’s seen sitting up and waving to the camera, appearing to be unharmed.

FOX 8 reached out to officials for more information.