KENTON, Ohio (WCMH/WJW) — At least three tornadoes touched down Saturday as a cell of strong storms moved through the northern and central parts of Ohio.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Saturday night that an EF1 tornado touched down outside of Kenton, Hardin County. The tornado’s maximum wind speed reached 90 mph and it was on the ground for approximately six minutes, from 12:46 p.m. to 12:52 p.m. The maximum width of the tornado’s path reached 200 yards and traveled 2.2 miles, the NWS said.

The NWS said the tornado caused significant damage near Detroit and Main streets, knocking down several trees and damaging the roofs of several homes and garages. A garage on Letson Street was completely destroyed.

Viewer April R. caught these photos of the damage the storm left behind at an apartment complex in Kenton.

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

Storm damage from a possible tornado in Kenton, Ohio, on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY APRIL R.)

April also shared the below video of storm clouds associated with the Kenton storm.

Viewer Eric G. also captured some of the tornado’s damage in Kenton, as seen in the pictures below.

Damage in Kenton, Ohio, after a confirmed EF1 tornado touched down in the Ohio city on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ERIC G.)

Damage in Kenton, Ohio, after a confirmed EF1 tornado touched down in the Ohio city on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ERIC G.)

Damage in Kenton, Ohio, after a confirmed EF1 tornado touched down in the Ohio city on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ERIC G.)

Damage in Kenton, Ohio, after a confirmed EF1 tornado touched down in the Ohio city on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ERIC G.)

A second EF1 tornado touched down outside of LaRue, Marion County, at approximately 1:08 p.m. and was on the ground for one minute.

The NWS estimated a top wind speed of 90 mph and a width of 75 yards. The storm traveled about .13 miles, tearing off part of a roof from an outbuilding near State Route 309 and Dry Lane Road North.

Viewer N. Marquis shared this video of the funnel cloud in the area of LaRue.

Back near Kenton, viewer Darryl W. shared this video of the storm clouds in the area Saturday.

Reports of the Kenton tornado from law enforcement officials and other reports first came in shortly before 1 p.m. Those storms then continued moving east into Marion County and, as the below photo from Lisa S. shows, into Galion.

Storm clouds over Galion on Aug. 12, 2023. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY LISA S.)

The NWS also confirmed “a weak, intermittent EF-0 tornado with a maximum estimated wind speed of 70 mph occurred in Holmes County” Saturday from 3:20 p.m.-3:21 p.m.

The tornado touched down outside of Nashville, taking up a path of 1.6 miles. No injuries were reported.

