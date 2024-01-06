**Related Video Above: Fox Recipe Box — Grilled Veggie with Creamy Vinaigrette Dressing.**

TORNOTO (WJW) — Ah, the Midwest staple: Ranch dressing.

Turns out, it’s not just humans who’d prefer to have the white stuff slathered on their food. One goldendoodle recently went viral on TikTok after a video showed she wouldn’t eat her dog food unless it appears to be doused with ranch dressing.

“Senile dog problems,” Michelle Metrailler wrote with the video post, explaining that 14-year-old Zoey “spits food out unless we ‘season’ it with dressing.”

The video, which as of Saturday has 83.5K likes, shows the dog falling for the idea her food has that added ranch flavor, even though the dressing bottle is never opened.

“Zoey is on prescription food for her sensitive stomach, so she usually needs wet food on top,” Metrailler told People magazine from her home in Toronto. “We ran out of her canned food, so we were trying to fool her to eat her kibble without introducing anything that could cause her to have tummy troubles.”

Turns out Zoey isn’t even Metrailler and her husband Connor’s full-time pet, instead she’s a family dog the pet-sit for a lot.

“It’s funny a lot of responses were saying ‘How do you explain this to the dog sitter?’ and I was laughing because we kind of are the dog sitters!” Metrailler told People.