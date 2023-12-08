WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives in Westlake are trying to identify two suspects who carried out a daring heist at a jewelry store.

Officers responded to a shopping plaza on Center Ridge Road on Tuesday morning, after the owner of an animal clinic reported that her business had been broken into and that the suspects smashed through a shared wall to gain access to the jewelry store next door.

“Looks like they just manhandled the wall, really, sledgehammer or pry bar and just really made a huge hole in the wall,” Westlake Police Captain Jerry Vogel said.

Investigators say once the two men were inside Stanton Jewelers, they knocked over the safe, used power tools to cut a hole in the safe and grabbed a large amount of jewelry before making their getaway.

The investigation revealed that the suspects, wearing masks and gloves, arrived at the strip mall late Monday night and used tools to cut the lines to the security system and cameras.

They did not initially realize that they were caught on video by a camera behind the store, but eventually disabled that camera as well. Investigators say their knowledge of the store’s layout and security shows that the crime was carefully planned out.

“Probably surveilled the area to figure out, when do people come and go? When is someone most likely to be there? What kind of security systems are in place? Things like that. They might have even gone into the store at some point,” said Captain Vogel.

Investigators suspect the thieves had a shopping list of items they were looking for and may try to sell the jewelry online or on the black market.

Detectives are convinced that with the suspects’ knowledge of criminal tradecraft, this is not the first time they have committed this type of heist.

“Not just a common criminal who has run out of drugs and needs a quick fix or something like that. They’ve thought this out. They probably planned it for a number of days,” said Captain Vogel.

The detectives are now comparing notes about the crime with local, state and federal authorities.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the stolen jewelry is asked to call Westlake police.