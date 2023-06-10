(WJW) – All of a sudden, midges and mayflies might not sound so bad.

As seen in the video above, Mormon crickets overwhelmed an Idaho roadway earlier this week as millions of the pesky insects also invaded northern Nevada.

As reported by USA Today, millions of Mormon crickets covered streets, plants and buildings in cities like Elko, Nevada, Monday.

In fact, Nevada-based KSL-TV reported that six counties in the state have been dealing with the plague of bugs this week.

So, what are they exactly?

According to researchers at the University of Nevada, Mormon crickets aren’t actually crickets at all. They’re flightless ground-dwellers that resemble grasshoppers and, in large numbers like this, can cause problems for crops and livestock.

“Their feeding can contribute to soil erosion, poor water quality, nutrient depleted soils, and potentially cause damage to range and cropland ecosystems,” researchers said on the university’s website.

Reports say the Mormon cricket population has been growing in the western United States since the late 90s.

KSL-TV spoke to an expert from Nevada Department of Agriculture, who said the insects typically have a four-to-six-year cycle before they disappear for a bit.

The university also explains more about the insects and how property owners can deal with them here.