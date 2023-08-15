HARTFORD, Conn. (WJW) — An out-of-control SUV was caught on camera ramming into a state trooper’s vehicle over the weekend — as seen in dashboard footage released by Connecticut State Police.

A state trooper was out on I-84 in Hartford Sunday helping respond to a crash that took place that morning. The trooper was inside their vehicle, blocking the left lane, when a driver came around a bend too quickly, veered sideways and crashed at a high speed.

The crash caused the trooper’s car to run into another empty vehicle on the side of road.

Police said the trooper was taken to the hospital but has since been released. No other else was reported injured in the crash.

The driver of the SUV was cited for the crash, CSP said.