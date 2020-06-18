Breaking News
VIDEO: Suspects smash windows of Akron businesses

by: Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are looking for suspects in a break-in that happened Sunday, May 31.

Police have just released surveillance video showing the crime.

Around 11:30 p.m. that night, several suspects broke out the glass windows of Villa Clothing and Citi Trends in Arlington Plaza.

Several items were stolen.

If you have information that can help police, call (330)375-2TIP.

