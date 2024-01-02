PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – Body camera video shows Pepper Pike police responding to an accident on I-271 North just after 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

About 20 minutes later, officers were seen keeping a watchful eye as a tow truck loaded the disabled vehicle onto the bed of the truck.

That’s when the video shows a car suddenly crash into two police cruisers.

Pepper Pike Police say 28-year-old Nicholos Reid, of Maple Heights, lost control of his vehicle in the express lanes, drove across the median and struck two police cruisers before hitting the disabled vehicle.

Cruiser dash camera video also captured the moment of impact.

Moments later, Reid was arrested for OVI, failure to control, driving under suspension among other charges.

Officers also discovered a handgun in his possession during the arrest.

Pepper Pike police say all officers and the tow truck driver were unharmed in the incident.

The accident in Pepper Pike happened just one day before the Ohio State Highway Patrol released their annual New Year’s holiday report.

OSHP reported six fatal crashes on Ohio roadways over the four-day reporting period. Troopers made 272 OVI arrests, 106 distracted driving and 409 safety belt citations.