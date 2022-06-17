AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Detectives need the public’s help to identify a suspect they say robbed two Copley Road businesses in Akron minutes apart on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the first robbery happened at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road at around 2:30 p.m. After the suspect allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the register, he fled in an unknown direction, according to a press release from Akron police.

About 15 minutes later, police say they believe the same man allegedly robbed a second store – the Walgreens in the 1300 block of Copley Road – also at gunpoint, then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is aged 18 to 25, around 5’11” – 6’3” and 150-160 pounds.

He was wearing a black mask/head covering, a green long sleeve shirt and black Nike sweatpants with a white and red logo on his left leg.

Anyone with information concerning either of these incidents is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.