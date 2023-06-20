DETROIT (WJW) – A suspect was taken into custody after investigators say he used a blowtorch to set a Detroit gas station on fire early Tuesday morning.

The Detroit Police Department released security footage from the arson, which happened at the Sunoco gas station in the 19300 block of W. 7 Mile Road.

According to reports from Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect filled a trashcan with gasoline from the pump before walking in and dumping it on the floor.

In the video, you can see the suspect taunting the store clerk before setting the place on fire with a blowtorch and leaving. Massive flames then shoot up at the front of the store before the video ends.

Detroit police say the store clerk made it out alive, but he was taken to a nearby hospital with first-degree burns.

The suspect has since been arrested.

The arson remains under investigation at this time.