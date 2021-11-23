Video: Suspect rams into Euclid police cruisers before speeding off, crashing into pole

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A Euclid Police cruiser dash camera was rolling as officers responded to a call of an intoxicated driver early Tuesday morning.

“About 1 a.m., we got a call from a motorist that there was a car stopped on Lakeshore Boulevard and East 222nd that there was a gentleman passed out behind the wheel of his car,” said Cpt. Mitch Houser.

Houser said officers noticed a black handgun in the passenger seat, so they decided to block in the vehicle with two police cruisers.

“We had officers on both sides of the car. When the individual woke up, they gave him commands to stop the car and get out but he wasn’t having any of that,” Houser said.

The video shows the driver backing up and ramming the police cruisers several times before speeding away.

“He didn’t get very far. For whatever reason, he lost control in front of Sims Park, left the roadway and sheared a telephone pole in half. He came to a rest after that,” said Houser.

The driver was taken by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.

Euclid police said no officers or any other motorists were injured in the incident.

Police said when the driver is released from the hospital and will face numerous charges.

Police are not naming the suspect because he hasn’t been officially charged yet.