WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland man faces charges after investigators say he hit two Westlake police cruisers during a chase last week.

Westlake police just released dash camera video from the chase, which started in Crocker Park on Jan. 5.

According to a police report, officers learned just after 9 p.m. that a vehicle parked on Main Street belonged to a man with multiple warrants, including fleeing from police, theft and probation violation.

When officers tried to stop the suspect around 10 p.m., investigators say he ran to his vehicle and sped off.

During the pursuit, as seen in the dash camera video, the suspect crashed into two police cruisers before heading onto I-90 Eastbound, the report said.

Investigators say the suspect later hit another vehicle in the area of Detroit Road in Rocky River. He then tried to run away on foot but was caught and taken into custody.

Investigators say they also confiscated a firearm left inside the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Ryan Dotson, is charged with felony fleeing.

Additional charges, including having a weapons while under disability, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, are expected to be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury, the report said.