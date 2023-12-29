BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Authorities in Geauga County say two women were arrested for shoplifting after driving away from a store with two large screen televisions on top of their SUV.

The only thing keeping the TVs from falling off was the front seat passenger hanging out the window and holding the boxes in place.

A police officer in Bainbridge Township was on patrol when he saw the SUV leaving a shopping center with its emergency flashers on.

Video from the officer’s dash camera shows two large boxes on top of the moving vehicle and the passenger leaning out the window, clinging to them.

The officer caught up with the vehicle a short time later and discovered the boxes contained two 75 inch televisions that the women in the SUV had just taken from the Walmart in Bainbridge.

The driver told the officer that she and the passenger had taken the TVs to Walmart to return them, but she claimed that the store would not accept them because they did not have a receipt.

She claimed that they were returning home with the TVs and that a strap they had used earlier to hold the boxes in place had snapped.

Investigators say video from Walmart revealed that the two women actually went into the store empty handed, grabbed the TVs off the shelf and took them to the return counter, where they tried to get a refund for the two items.

The driver, 22-year-old Kentrenique Harris of Cleveland, was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop and was charged with theft.

She was also cited for a safety violation, driving a vehicle with an unsecured passenger.

Investigators point out that Harris is fortunate that her passenger did not fall out of the SUV or that the TVs did not fall off of the vehicle as they traveled down the road.

The passenger, 31-year-old Stephanie Harris of Euclid, was also charged with theft.

We are told the two women pleaded not guilty to the charges in Chardon Municipal Court. They were released on bond.