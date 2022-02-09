Video: Suspect breaks into Akron drive-thru

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is working to identify the person who broke into a business last week.

The suspect broke out a window at Sammy’s Drive-Thru on South Arlington Street at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 1, Akron police said. He filled several trash bags with merchandise, then loaded them into a shopping cart outside.

Investigators released video of the crime on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective Charles Artis at 330-375-2464, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral