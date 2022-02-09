Video: Suspect breaks into Akron drive-thru

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is working to identify the person who broke into a business last week.

The suspect broke out a window at Sammy’s Drive-Thru on South Arlington Street at about 3 a.m. on Feb. 1, Akron police said. He filled several trash bags with merchandise, then loaded them into a shopping cart outside.

Investigators released video of the crime on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective Charles Artis at 330-375-2464, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.