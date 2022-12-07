WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A man was taken into custody after investigators say he led Westlake officers on a police chase while riding a motorbike.

According to investigators, a sergeant on patrol noticed the man riding recklessly inside Crocker Park around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 1. The suspect was driving on the wrong side of the road and the sidewalks, police say.

When an officer tried to stop the suspect, investigators say he sped out of Crocker Park and headed south on Crocker Road.

In police dash camera video, you can see the rider leading officers on a chase for several minutes, using both the roadways and sidewalks trying to get away.

A Westlake officer was eventually able to stop the rider on foot and forced him off the bike, investigators say.

The suspect, a 42-year-old Cleveland man, was handcuffed and taken into custody.

During the chase, officers say the suspect had a Bluetooth speaker playing “Failure” by Neffex on repeat, which includes the lyrics “Don’t try to stop me.”

The rider was charged with felony fleeing, resisting arrest and several traffic offenses. The bike was impounded, investigators say.