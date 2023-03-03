STATESVILLE, North Carolina (WJW) – Authorities are investigating after intense dash camera video shows two North Carolina students just barely avoid being hit by a speeding car at the bus stop.

According to the Iredell County Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 6:16 a.m. Thursday morning on Old Mountain Road in Statesville.

As seen in the video, released by the Iredell-Statesville School District, two students went to cross the street to get on the bus, which was stopped on the other side.

The students then quickly ran out of the way as a vehicle came barreling past the bus, narrowly missing the kids. You can hear the driver beeping their horn as they sped past and a witness inside the bus screaming.

According to law, it’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus in the state of North Carolina.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a Facebook post that the vehicle has been located.

“Clearly, this call could have been beyond tragic, and thankfully we are praising this child’s quick thinking instead of what the alternative could have been,” Campbell.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.