Video: Staffers, nurses join in as final hospital patient at COVID-19 facility goes home ‘Happy’

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WJW) — A patient at a COVID-19 facility in North Carolina was sent off with singing, dancing and lots of “Happy” this week.

That’s because Barbara Curtis was the final hospital patient left at the facility, which has treated more than 4,700 people since the pandemic started.

In a Facebook post, Cone Health said Curtis’ favorite song is “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.

The video shows staffers accompany her as she’s wheeled down the hallway to the entrance. She then stopped to give them an emotional thank-you.

“I will never forget you,” she said. “And you know why I say I will never forget you? Because God know each and every one of you, and he knows, I know. I pray each and every one of your family have the blessings of God upon you. Thanks for everything you have ever done for us.”

A press release states that the facility was once a women’s hospital. In April 2020, the empty building opened as a COVID-19 only facility. Last week, the facility announced it would close due to the declining numbers of people with COVID-19 needing medical care.