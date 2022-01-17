Video: Snowmobile zips through downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– After several inches of snow fell Monday morning, some Clevelanders got creative while navigating downtown streets.

Amy Ziemak posted video on Twitter of a person driving a snowmobile down the snow-covered Euclid Avenue at East 4th Street. The video shows the driver struggling over a mound of snow in the middle of the roadway, then zipping down the street with relative ease.

Ziemak said she saw multiple plows go down Euclid Avenue. But there was still enough snow for the snowmobile.

A snowmobile was spotted on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland on Jan. 17, 2022. (Image via Amy Ziemak)

The National Weather Service said parts of Cleveland got 8 inches of snow or more by noon on Monday.