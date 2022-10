WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – Smoke could be seen billowing from a building near State Route 2

Video sent to the FOX 8 newsroom from a viewer showed the scene at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The smoke was coming from a building along Lakeland Boulevard.

It’s not clear at this time what type of business is located in the building.

Fire crews remain on the scene.

