FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WJW) – How cute! The Smithsonian Zoo is excited to welcome five cheetah cubs to its campus in Front Royal, Virginia.

According to zoo officials, the cubs — three males and two females — were born on Sept. 12. They say their mother, 8-year-old Echo, is doing an amazing job taking care of them.

“The newborns appear strong, active, vocal and are nursing well,” the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said in a Facebook post Thursday.

You can see the newborn cubs snuggling with each other in their den in the camera footage above. You might also spot them on the zoo’s Cheetah Cub Cam.

According to zoo officials, 81 cheetah cubs have now been born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.