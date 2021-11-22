Video shows wrong way driver on I-90 moments before crash

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Video released from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a wrong way driver on I-90 moments before the crash that happened in Lake County this morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. between State Route 44 and Vrooman Rd. in Concord Township and affected traffic in both east and westbound lanes.

In the video, the driver of a Rav4 can be seen traveling eastbound before it went off the left side of the road, crossed the median and traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The Rav4 hit a 2019 Honda HR-V which had been traveling westbound, then headed back across the median and stopped in the grass on the right side of the eastbound lanes.

The driver was taken to the hospital and another driver was treated at the scene.

OSHP says the injuries are non-life-threatening.