PERTH, Australia (WJW) – A man’s attempted theft of a case of drinks was caught on camera when a locked door foiled his plan.

It happened at a liquor store in Beechboro, a suburb of Perth, in Australia.

Video from the store shows the man walking towards the cashier before making a sudden dash for the exit. When he is unable to open the locked door, he returns the drinks to the counter and leaves. The store posted security footage of the incident, asking if anyone could identify the man in the video.

According to Kellie Gordon, a staff member who was present during the incident, the man “didn’t seem aggressive” and she “wasn’t concerned.”

The liquor store said it installed the automatic locking door as a theft deterrent.